Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after buying an additional 1,570,144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,162,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marriott International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after acquiring an additional 512,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 36,564.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,636,000 after acquiring an additional 359,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.15.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $222.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.96.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile



Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

