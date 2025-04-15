Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Decreases By 88.8%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the March 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA Price Performance

Telenor ASA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. 44,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,070. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.44. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Telenor ASA had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.