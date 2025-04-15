Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Decreases By 88.8%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the March 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Telenor ASA Price Performance
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Telenor ASA had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
