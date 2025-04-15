Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,924 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

