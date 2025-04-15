LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,206 BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 96,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 194,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter.

BGT opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1203 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

