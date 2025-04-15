LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,063,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Finally, InvesTrust acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,772,000.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $111.04 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.58 and a 200-day moving average of $125.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

