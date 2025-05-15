6,027 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Acquired by Rockbridge Capital Management LLC

Rockbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. SBA Communications comprises about 0.7% of Rockbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 7,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,487.98. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $222.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.13 and its 200 day moving average is $216.10. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.44 and a 12-month high of $252.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

