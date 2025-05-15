Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $138.95 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1,007.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878,444 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.88% of Jabil worth $138,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $166.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $174.80.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at $227,624,059.52. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.