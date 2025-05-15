Point72 Europe London LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Point72 Europe London LLP cut its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,027 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in TPG were worth $15,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter valued at $1,295,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in TPG by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 66,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TPG by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Meketa Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth $1,435,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,243,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,001,000 after acquiring an additional 898,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Price Performance

TPG opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -496.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,553,683.64. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 69.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on TPG from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.08.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

