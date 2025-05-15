Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP raised its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 944.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,537,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $469,730,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,678,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,007,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,049,000 after buying an additional 1,539,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,539,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ferguson from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $175.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.27 and its 200-day moving average is $179.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.84%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.