Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $9.32 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,775,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $315.84 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $309.00 to $276.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.72.

View Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.