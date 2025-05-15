Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 141,067 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,279,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,525. This represents a 28.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,576 shares of company stock worth $1,631,457 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

