Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $10.30 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $109,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $88,339,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Novartis by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,522,000 after acquiring an additional 399,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,706,000 after acquiring an additional 368,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,908,000 after purchasing an additional 296,950 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $105.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 40.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

