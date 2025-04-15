Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 860.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,135 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Lam Research worth $61,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after buying an additional 108,619,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $1,661,672,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,341,902,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.68.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

