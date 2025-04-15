Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,576 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $41,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 9,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 52,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

NEE stock opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $73.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

