Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 60.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 47.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.33). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 4.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 2,198 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $67,456.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,536.76. The trade was a 78.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mcneill sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $61,876.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,647.79. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,970 shares of company stock valued at $90,136 and sold 6,147 shares valued at $193,975. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

