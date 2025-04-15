Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 6.93% of Nathan’s Famous worth $22,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 271.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 0.2 %

NATH stock opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.26. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $380.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.21.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 96.05%.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.