Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Legacy Housing worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $578.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.91. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $29.31.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

(Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.