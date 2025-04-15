GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 218,700 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,700 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 1.01% of Revance Therapeutics worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVNC. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,763,000. Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVNC. Barclays reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.