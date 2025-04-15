iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,725 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,374,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after buying an additional 817,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,584,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,832,000 after buying an additional 683,865 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 43,352,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,543,000 after buying an additional 516,297 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 635,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 369,950 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

