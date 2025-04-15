Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:CRR Q1 Earnings

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2025

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRRFree Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRR

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.