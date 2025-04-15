Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pro Reit Q1 Earnings

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Pro Reit in a report released on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised Pro Reit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Pro Reit Stock Performance

