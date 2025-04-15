Dymension (DYM) One Day Volume Reaches $29.98 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Dymension has a market cap of $75.37 million and $29.98 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85,715.20 or 1.00718456 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,567.01 or 1.00544328 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension launched on February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,043,986,897 coins and its circulating supply is 271,490,734 coins. Dymension’s official message board is forum.dymension.xyz. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Dymension has a current supply of 1,043,968,037 with 271,277,475 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 0.26143917 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $21,414,618.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.