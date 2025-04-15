Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Price

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,469.83.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $16.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,353.40. 38,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,336.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,322.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,594 shares of company stock worth $140,302,268. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.