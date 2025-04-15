LayerZero (ZRO) Price Tops $2.58

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $283.63 million and approximately $58.23 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for about $2.58 or 0.00003030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LayerZero has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero launched on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 2.50378604 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $48,444,596.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

