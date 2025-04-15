Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Short Interest Update

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Truxton Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS TRUX traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 863. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.42. The stock has a market cap of $211.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Truxton has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter.

Truxton Dividend Announcement

About Truxton

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Truxton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

