DeepBook Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.39 Million (DEEP)

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, DeepBook Protocol has traded up 48.4% against the dollar. One DeepBook Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBook Protocol has a total market cap of $245.46 million and approximately $20.39 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepBook Protocol Token Profile

DeepBook Protocol’s genesis date was October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,058,000,000 tokens. DeepBook Protocol’s official website is deepbook.tech. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui.

Buying and Selling DeepBook Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,058,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.07874718 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $19,607,455.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

