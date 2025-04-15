Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,134 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,254,000 after acquiring an additional 343,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $735,398,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,529,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,396,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $590,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $52.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,808. The trade was a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.