Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Lessened by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,120,374.04. This trade represents a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Stock Up 1.8 %

CB opened at $288.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.35 and a 200-day moving average of $281.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.