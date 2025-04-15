CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $237,375,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,093,000 after acquiring an additional 408,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,055,000 after acquiring an additional 402,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,378,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,789,000 after acquiring an additional 368,931 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,452 shares in the company, valued at $781,367,163.36. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,801 shares of company stock valued at $45,553,642. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $378.66 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $379.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.49, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

