Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.46.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $110.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.39 and its 200 day moving average is $131.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.30%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

