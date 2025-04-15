XTX Topco Ltd Grows Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 487.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of Spectrum Brands worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 461,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 46.19%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

