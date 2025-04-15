Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 850 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $235.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $277.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.90 and its 200 day moving average is $256.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4516 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

