20,090 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 150,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,848.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 280,535 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,202,000 after purchasing an additional 225,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CF

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.32. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.