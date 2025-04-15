Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 1,290.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Relx by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RELX opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5586 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. Barclays raised shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

