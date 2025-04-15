XTX Topco Ltd Buys 9,450 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 103,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Dropbox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 172,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dropbox by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,446,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $80,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,738.16. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $99,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,165. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,324. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

