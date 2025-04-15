LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 236 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 97 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $574.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $564.96 and a 200-day moving average of $562.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 148.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.52 and a fifty-two week high of $715.99.

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.45.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

