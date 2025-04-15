Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,128 iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Global Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5,688.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,276 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EXI opened at $141.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.50. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $152.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

