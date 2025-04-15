Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Lessened by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $164.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

