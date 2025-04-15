8,642 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4,238.6% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,894,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,453,000 after buying an additional 1,850,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,947,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 667,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,363,000 after purchasing an additional 409,695 shares during the period. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,043,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,482,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,007,000 after purchasing an additional 208,378 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.88 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.64.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

