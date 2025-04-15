Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Position Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 205.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,921 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SEA by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in SEA by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in SEA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.07 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SE. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Arete Research raised shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

