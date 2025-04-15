18,700 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,284,000 after acquiring an additional 56,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

FELG opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $36.91.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.