Short Interest in Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ) Declines By 98.4%

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF alerts:

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CANQ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.22. 7,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

(Get Free Report)

The Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide convertible security-like exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index. The portfolio contains a mix of equity options and fixed income exposure to pursue favorable risk-adjusted returns CANQ was launched on Feb 13, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.