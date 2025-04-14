Short Interest in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Expands By 859.3%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,270,000 shares, an increase of 859.3% from the March 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 468.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Ally in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Ally stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 336,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 6.09% of Digital Ally as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGLY stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,989,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,497,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $269,760.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

