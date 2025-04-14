iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETEC traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 499. iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Company Profile

The iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (ETEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in breakthrough innovations addressing climate transition. The fund selects stocks by utilizing an Adoption Curve that contributes to a companys aggregate score (sum of revenue earned from green technology and product innovation score) ETEC was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

