A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.14. 39,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 332,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRK. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $524.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 368,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 102,524 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.