SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,307,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 1,328,176 shares.The stock last traded at $47.70 and had previously closed at $47.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 44,122 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.