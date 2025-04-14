Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,677 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,775,000 after purchasing an additional 56,123 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in STERIS by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,585,000 after buying an additional 172,795 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,130,000 after buying an additional 378,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,836,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,141,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $221.18 on Monday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $197.82 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.61 and its 200 day moving average is $219.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.41%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

