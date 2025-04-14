Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.
Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 3/19/2025.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
Shares of TLK traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,140. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.
About Representative Gottheimer
Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.
Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
