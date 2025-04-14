Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 3/19/2025.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of TLK traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,140. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

About Representative Gottheimer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

