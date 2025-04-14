Rent the Runway (RENT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 15th. Analysts expect Rent the Runway to post earnings of ($3.48) per share and revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rent the Runway Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Rent the Runway stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

About Rent the Runway

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.