Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires £153.12 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.07) per share, with a total value of £153.12 ($200.34).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get easyJet alerts:

On Monday, March 10th, Kenton Jarvis bought 29 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 502 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £145.58 ($190.47).

On Monday, February 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 29 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.88) per share, with a total value of £152.54 ($199.58).

easyJet Stock Up 0.0 %

EZJ opened at GBX 452.96 ($5.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 484.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 513.68. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 401.05 ($5.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 594 ($7.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33.

easyJet Increases Dividend

About easyJet

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from easyJet’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.09%.

(Get Free Report)

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.